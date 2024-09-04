Heroic Father Pries 5-Year-Old Son From Jaws Of Hungry Mountain Lion

A family at the California State Park nearly suffered a terrible tragedy. Per PEOPLE, a Woodland Hills family consisting of six adults and a few children decided to go to the park. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife detailed the terrifying appearance of a mountain lion that came across the group while they were hosting a family picnic.

"The children were playing in the immediate vicinity of the family's picnic table when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy, causing significant but non-life-threatening injuries," the CDFW details in a Facebook post. A few of the adults present proceeded to charge the mountain lion, which released its hold on a five-year-old child.

KTLA received a firsthand account of the incident from the victim's aunt. She described what happened after the mountain lion grabbed the boy's head and appeared to be ready to run off with the child. "Somebody screamed the baby's name, and his dad started running," she recalled. "The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go."

The boy was airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center after the attack. His current condition is unknown. However, the family had to return to the hospital due to complications with injuries to the child's eyes. Initial reports state that the injuries were significant but "not life-threatening."

Brave Dad Saves His Son From A Mountain Lion

Wildlife officers reached out to the boy's family to collect evidence. They wanted bite and scratch markings, as well as the clothes worn during the altercation. "Those evidence samples were confirmed a DNA match by CDFW's Wildlife Forensic Lab in Sacramento," the CDFW stated. "CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured."

Additionally, the mountain lion was euthanized shortly after the incident. "In consultation with CDFW wildlife officers, they deemed the mountain lion a threat to public safety and a ranger euthanized it via firearm," the CDFW confirmed. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until further updates. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.