Hero Father Dies Trying To Save His Twin Daughters From Oncoming Train

Anand Runwal's bravery and commitment to being a protective, loving father should be remembered in perpetuity. Per the Sydney Morning Herald, Runwal made a tragic sacrifice, jumping onto the train tracks at the Carlton Station. All to save his twin daughters.

Runwal and his wife, Poonam, arrived at Carlton Station and then stepped out onto the platform. For a brief moment, they released the double stroller containing the couple's twin daughters. The stroller then fell onto the train tracks. Runwal sprung into action, jumping down to rescue his daughters.

Unfortunately, the incoming train couldn't slow down fast enough in time. Runwal and one of his daughters, regrettably, died as a result. The other twin had to be rescued from beneath the train, but police managed to get to the unharmed twin. An Australian politician, Chris Minns, spoke about the tragedy afterward.

"He's just gone into parent mode and tried to save his two young daughters and in doing so, it's cost him his life," Minns said in a statement. "The two-year-old is doing well, Mum is very traumatized. She is a member of the local Indian community, being well supported by family and friends. ... I hope over time they can gain some small solace knowing the father died in an extraordinary, instinctive act of bravery."

A Heroic Father Dies Jumping Onto Train Tracks To Save His Daughters

Manisha Shirodkar, a friend of Runwal's, spoke about the effect the tragedy would have on Poonam. "Losing a partner and a child, and a traumatic experience like this is going to impact her whole life."

Infosys, the software company Runwal worked for, commented directly on the loss. "Our prayers are with his wife, his other child, extended family, and colleagues," reads a statement from the company. "We are providing every possible support to his family during this time of grief, and also in touch with local authorities."

In a moment of great peril, Runwal did what he knew was the right thing to do. He acted, and as a result, he saved the life of one of his daughters. It's a showcase of selfless strength and resolve most of us could only dream of carrying out.