Hero Bus Driver Saves 5-Year-Old's Life After Noticing Something Wasn't Right

A New York City bus driver, Luis Jimenez, is being hailed as a hero after potentially saving a 5-year-old's life when on the job.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On September 10, the MTA employee noticed the young girl walking completely alone in upper Manhattan.

"We have a saying in the MTA, 'If you see something, say something,'" Jimenez told WABC. "Well, with me, I will do something."

He observed the lone child for a block before urging a passenger to call emergency services. Jimenez pulled the bus over and he and the passengers coaxed the girl on board while he alerted dispatch.

As it happens, a young female was missing from school. This flagged the officers responding to the call and the case and they managed to track down the bus.

"My instinct as a father came on because if I see a kid in the street in need of help," Jimenez told the outlet, "I would want somebody to help one of my children or one of my grandkids."

Jimenez' quick-thinking reunited the young girl, Adaline "Addy" Gonzalez, with her family. The young girl had recently lost a pet fish and was on the hunt for a new one. Being alone on the streets is a dangerous position for any child. Jimenez's acts may have saved the girl's life.

Hero Bus Driver Reunites With Saved Girl

WABC reports that the bus driver, Luis Jimenez, reunited with the girl he saved and had a heartwarming exchange this October. The driver was ecstatic to see her again, and Addy's family was grateful to have met their daughter's savior.

Jimenez had brought the little girl a new pet fish, and Addy brought him a New York Jet's hat with "Addy's hero" on it. He was over the moon to receive it.

"Thank you, Luis, for being my hero and saving my life," said Addy while hugging the proud bus driver.

"I couldn't wait to meet her and her parents," Jimenez says to the outlet, "because something like that is to be celebrated."

Addy's father calls Jimenez a "beautiful person," and expressed his gratitude toward him.

It's a lovely scene to watch.