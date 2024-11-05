Here’s Who Is All On The Ballot For The Presidential Election

Election day is finally upon us and it's more people on the ballot than people might anticipate. Sure, the primary race lies between democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former Republican president Donald Trump. But some people feel like they might go outside the box and pick in favor of a different party. Well, who are these other candidates?

Recently, Ballotpedia collected a timeline for every U.S. presidential candidate that's on the ballot. It gives a thorough outlook on when they announced their candidacy and what party they represent. Moreover, they say that only four people qualify to appear on enough ballots to matter with the electoral college. However, there are 24 candidates in total, most of which already withdrew from the race.

Let's start with the four most obvious choices, the ones you'll most likely see on the ballot when you go out to vote. They're also the most likely you'll see on TV due to media advertisements on their campaign. First, you have Kamala Harris. She fills in for current U.S. president Joe Biden when he formally withdraws from the race, Then, there's Donald Trump. He comes back after winning in 2016 but losing a chance at a second term in 2020.

The two lesser known primary candidates on a ballot lie in the Green Party and the Libertarian Party. Jill Stein represents the former, she was also on the 2016 ballot for her party. The latter is Chase Oliver, a candidate in the 2022 Georgia U.S. Senate race now trying for president.

Lastly, there are three other candidates that still exist in the race, despite not being one of the main four. The Independent party sees Cornel West slot in for Robert F. Kennedy after he withdrew and formally endorsed Donald Trump in his efforts. Anti Abortion activist Randall Terry represents the Constitution Party. Finally, there's community organizer Claudia De La Cruz stepping in for the Party for Socialism and Liberation.