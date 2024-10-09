Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As Category 3

Update: Hurricane Milton makes landfall ahead of schedule in Siesta Key, Florida as a Category 3. Winds are at 120 MPH.

See original story below:

Ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida, the state has already suffered early devastation. Tornadoes, strong winds, and heavy rains have been observed in certain counties. Per CBS News, Milton is expected to make landfall over southern Sarasota, Florida, between 10 PM and midnight ET. As of this writing, Milton has been lessened to a Category 3 storm, but that could change as it gets closer.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator, Deanne Criswell, addressed the hurricane in a news conference. "I want to assure the people of North Carolina that while we watch Hurricane Milton approach the coast of Florida, you can be assured that no resources are going to be taken from North Carolina," Criswell assured.

"Those that are here are the ground are here to support the efforts that are still needed for the response and the initial recovery. And we will continue to bring in whatever is needed to support these ongoing recovery efforts." One Florida resident, nicknamed "Lieutenant Dan," refuses to evacuate. To him, he's destined to contend with the hurricane.

Hurricane Milton Is About To Make Landfall In Florida

"The water's going to come in, it's going to rise. If you're on land, it's going to flood. You're risking drowning. I'm in a boat, so the boat goes up with the water... It's really the safest place to be, on my boat," Dan says.

"Other than a couple of scuff marks on the side. My boat's in better shape now than it was before, because it got washed. God put on my heart to come here. I came here. I'm not going to run with a little weather. God didn't send me here to die."

Additionally, one Christian Burke, who lives in Gulfport, is staying home with his aunt and mother to ride the storm out. According to Burke, his engineer father built the home to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Hopefully, Burke's father fortified the house so that Hurricane Milton does minimal damage and everyone comes out of the storm alright. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.