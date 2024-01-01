Here's What You Should Write in a Thank You Card

Following the season of giving is the season of thanking. While we're sure you hugged your immediate family and whomever else you exchanged Christmas presents with IRL, you may have some long-distance loved ones who deserve a little appreciation.

Don't get us wrong—sending your cousin a thank you text for the fuzzy blanket or calling your grandma to let her know you got her sugar cookies is a nice gesture. But the thoughtfulness and intention of a handwritten card cannot be matched. Especially during this time of year.

Thanking someone for a gift is the obvious reason to send a thank you card, but don't discount other occasions. As we get into the new year and reflect on the past year, it's a great time to send thank you cards to show gratitude for friendships, support, and other meaningful gestures.

Who was really there for you during that rough patch? Whose weekly phone calls made you feel less alone? Who imparted some wisdom or perspective that genuinely changed your outlook?

Big milestones like getting married, having a baby, or buying a house usually warrant thank-you cards. But don't forget about the little things too. A thoughtful gesture like bringing over soup when you're sick, lending a listening ear during a tough time, or simply being a good friend are all reasons to write a thank you card.

Life can get busy, and we often forget to express our gratitude to others. But it doesn't have to be fancy or complicated. A simple note expressing your gratitude and appreciation is enough.

So what should you write in a thank you card? Try one of these tailored messages on for size.

Thanking Someone for a Gift

Going to the post office is a pain. So anyone who took the time to mail you a gift for Christmas or your birthday deserves some extra thanks. As is anyone who got you something particularly special that you want to emphasize your appreciation for.

Consider these phrases:

Your gift was the highlight of my [Christmas, birthday, year, etc.]. As much as I love [insert present], what I love more is how well you know me. Every time I [insert activity that involves the gift], I'll think of you. Thank you for making my [insert occasion] extra special this year. You always know how to make me feel loved and spoiled. Thank you for the [insert present]. I'm so touched you thought of me this [insert occasion]. Your gift means more than you know.

Thanking Someone for Support

As mentioned before, sending thank you cards at the beginning of a new year is a great way to show appreciation and gratitude for those special few who supported you throughout the previous year. If that's your intention, make sure you're specific about how the recipient has helped you. This will make the card more personal, heartfelt, and meaningful.

Consider these phrases:

Thank you for being there for me during [insert situation/period of time]. Your support meant everything to me. I am grateful to have someone like you in my corner. Thank you for always being my rock. Your [insert advice, words of wisdom, encouragement] really helped me get through [insert situation/period of time]. Thank you for believing in me. I couldn't have [insert accomplishment or obstacle] without your support and guidance. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. I'm so grateful that I had you to lean on this year. I hope you know how much your support has meant to me. I so appreciate how you [insert specific way the recipient has supported you]. Just wanted to say thank you for that.

Thanking Someone for Celebrating a Milestone

People who fly out to weddings, attend baby showers, and bring champagne to housewarming parties are the real MVPs. Show them some love and appreciation with a thank you card that recognizes their effort and how their presence makes the big moments in our lives even more special. And if there's something specific they did that made a difference, don't forget to mention it!

Consider these phrases: