Here's How You Can Score A Limited Edition Johnny Cash Guitar

Have you ever wanted to play guitar like Johnny Cash? It's hard to divorce his playing from any of his artistry. So many people try to co-opt the sound and make it their own but Johnny is peerless. Still, if you insist on trying anyway, you may have the opportunity.

Recently, Gibson honors Johnny Cash and his daughter Roseanne each with a guitar of their own. They post on their Instagram account stunning pictures of how the guitars came out. "Music runs deep in the Cash family. The Man in Black has had a prolific and well-documented career, and Rosanne has built an impressive career spanning stage, studio, and songwriting. Both father and daughter have forged an indelible mark on modern music and culture," they caption.

Roseanne Notes The Importance of Each Gibson Guitar

It's important to emphasize this isn't merely a cash grab for Roseanne. Johnny Cash's daughter wants these limited edition instruments to last as symbols of her father's undying love for art and music. "Guitars were always around in the house and my Dad would always have a guitar in his lap, even if he wasn't playing it. It speaks to...personal, professional legacy...it is so essential to my family," she emphasizes. "I have known that guitar, my Dad's Gibson, for so many years. That guitar is part of Dad. The instrument is not just a vehicle, instruments have different songs in them. I think great art lasts forever and I do hope these get passed down to children, grandchildren, and on and on and on."

Given each guitar is limited edition, the price is pretty hefty. For Roseanne's, you'll cough up a modest $5,299. However, for the big spenders, Johnny Cash's run for $14,999. Thankfully, with enough care and compassion as a collector, these should last for generations. However, they are limited edition, 200 altogether between Johnny and Roseanne.