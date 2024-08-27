'Happy Days' Star Has Heated Encounter With Man At The Post Office

Henry Winkler seems like just the sweetest person. Audiences fell in love with him as Fonzie on the 70s sitcom Happy Days. So many years later, he still retains a place in the public's heart. So you can imagine Winkler's surprise when he went to the post office and found himself in an evidently unprovoked and rather weird confrontation with a belligerent stranger.

The bizarre skirmish between the two was caught on video and posted on TikTok. The exact date of the incident is unclear.

What went on here between this beloved Hollywood nice guy and his alleged antagonist? Let's look into the matter!

Henry Winkler Was Making His Way Out Of The Post Office

The Nastiness Involving Winkler Blows Up All Of A Sudden

Winkler, 78, was leaving the post office, walking close behind a man clad in a black jersey and black baseball cap. As Winkler tried to exit the building through the front door, the man seemed to physically prevent him from doing so without an apparent reason. Winkler seems startled and exclaims, "Unbelievable!"

Voices can be heard in the background as all this was unfolding. One says, "He was trying to leave, man." You can also hear someone, possibly the same person, say, "He [Winkler] was just trying to leave, leave him alone."

The Man Threatens To Call The Police

People Argue With Him On His Way Out About What Happened With Henry Winkler

The man mentions calling police to the scene. As he walks away and out the door, people are talking to him. They may be cameramen and post office personnel."Tell the police that you stopped Henry Winkler from leaving the post office," says one.

Someone adds. "You literally just body-checked one of the most famous people in the post office right now."

Fortunately, the video, which lasts less than a minute, shows no further issues. Both the man and Henry Winkler go their separate ways. Whew!

This Was One Of Those Strange, Inexplicable Situations

'The Fonz' Is Okay

We are certainly glad that nothing further seems to have come from this peculiar incident. Henry Winkler is evidently okay and hopefully enjoying his happy days!