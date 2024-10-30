Helping Hand: Nurse Performs CPR On Paramedic At Alabama Football Game

In a crazy turn of events, a nurse at an Alabama football game came to the rescue, not once, but twice in the same day performing CPR to save lives. In a video, the nurse is shown performing CPR on a member of the crowd. What we don't see is that same nurse saving someone else just moments before.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The quick-thinking and capable Erin Mender had just responded to a medical emergency. In an interview with CBS 42, she recalled the situation. "We got up to our seats, and I was setting my things down, and this woman behind me just happened to be like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a medical emergency over there," She quickly offered her well-honed skills as a nurse to the situation unfolding at the football game.

Making her way to the distressed person, she assisted an EMT in checking a head injury. Ensuring that the injured person was in the capable hands of the paramedic, she made her way back to her seat. Before the nurse was able to sit and enjoy the football game, another cry for help was heard.

The nurse had barely managed to sit back down and watch some football before she was up again. This time she was shocked to see that the person in trouble was the very same EMT from the emergency earlier. They were in serious trouble, with their eyes rolling back. Thankfully, Erin Mender is a trained professional, and cool under pressure.

The hero nurse spoke to CBS 42 about the drastic situation at the football game, saying "His eyes started to roll back into his head, and he was falling backward onto someone else, and I shook him, and I said, 'Sir. Sir.' He was unresponsive. I felt for a pulse and I did not feel one. I yelled out for someone else to feel one. They confirmed, and I looked around, and I said, 'OK, I'm starting CPR.'"

Due to her response to the emergency, the EMT regained consciousness and was responsive. Even in the chaos and confusion of a football crowd, this nurse was able to perform CPR on the paramedic and bring him back. Her quick thinking and level-headedness no doubt saved his life.