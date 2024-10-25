Helen Mirren Laments That Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Never Saw One Modern Convenience And Makes Me Feel Old In The Process

It feels kind of weird to be mentioning Helen Mirren in the same sentence with Nirvana's Kurt Cobain. They seem to come from such totally different worlds. Mirren, 79, is the stately actress who won an Academy Award for her exceptional portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Queen. Kurt "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Cobain was the Nirvana frontman who took his own life in 1994 and gained reknown in part for his "anti-establishment persona." I'm mentioning these two together because Mirren said that she regrets that Cobain never had a chance to use a GPS. Huh?

Per the New York Post via the Evening Standard, Mirren said, "I always say, it's so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never saw GPS. GPS is the most wonderful thing, to watch my little blue spot walking down the street. I just find it completely magical and unbelievable."

It's great to find so much wonder in the smallest, most mundane items. Helen Mirren obviously does. That she wishes Cpbain, one of the legendary bad boys of 1990s grunge music, could have discovered that wonder too is fascinating. A little offbeat, maybe, but fascinating.

This Is Not The First Time That Helen Mirren Has Mentioned Kurt Cobain

She Referenced Him To Oprah Winfrey Ten Years Ago

In 2014, Mirren reportedly said to Oprah, " "Look at Kurt Cobain — he hardly even saw a computer! The digital stuff that's going on is so exciting. I'm just so curious about what happens next."

Just a year later, in 2015, Mirren told Cosmopolitan via the Post, "I was thinking about Kurt Cobain the other day and he died without knowing the internet, and I'm totally blown away by that."

It Seems Like Helen Mirren Refers To Kurt Cobain In The Context Of Aging and History

She Compares Pre-Technology Decades With The Present

Mirren was born in 1945, just as World War II, one of the most cataclysmic armed conflicts of the modern era, was ending. It was a dramatically different time age the one we now live in. She said to the Evening Standard via the Post, "I feel so grateful that I lived in a world without technology for quite some time. I knew a world without technology in a deep and full sense... Human connection was a very different thing back then."