Helen Mirren 'Learned a Lot' About Acting From '1923' Co-Star Harrison Ford

Legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren co-star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. They've both appeared in their fair share of films across the board, bringing their unique acting pedigrees to the table as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, in 1920s Montana in (you guessed it!) 1923. It's no secret that they're huge Hollywood names, and are typically attached to prestigious projects that end up attracting tons of viewers.

You might be surprised to learn that, despite their equal amount of on-camera experience together, Mirren has a great appreciation for Ford, crediting him with teaching her a great deal about acting in movies compared to her time in the theater.

Speaking to Variety during the red carpet premiere of 1923, Mirren said that Ford was a "huge movie star" when the two first came together for the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast, in which they portrayed a husband and wife. Mirren attests she was "like nobody" then, and she was very "intimidated" to work with Ford at the time. Luckily, working with the Star Wars legend afforded her plenty of valuable experience.

"I learned a lot from him because I hadn't done a lot," said Mirren. "I had done a lot of theater at that point, [but] I hadn't done a lot of movies. So I watched him and he taught me a great deal about film acting that, to this day, I'm still using."

The admiration goes both ways, though. Ford returned the favor in kind, speaking highly of Mirren and how he holds her in the highest regard. Though it's been nearly 40 years since he and Mirren first came together on the screen, it's very clear she left a lasting impression on him, even though she'd describe herself then as a "nobody".

"I admired her work and her person then, and I hold the same degree of admiration for her," said Ford. "She's just a lovely person, so it's been both a professional pleasure and also a personal pleasure to be able to work with her again."

Working together undoubtedly prepared Ford and Mirren for their roles in 1923, as their characters work to navigate a tumultuous era throughout the Prohibition and Great Depression. Going back even further into the Dutton lineage, the series has already had a promising start. It'll be a delight for fans to see more of the hallowed actors sharing their craft throughout another branch of the Yellowstone tree.

