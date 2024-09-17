Heather Locklear Once Went On A Date With Tom Cruise But Here's Why It Didn't Go Well

Once upon a time, Heather Locklear and Tom Cruise could have been the IT Hollywood couple. However, that didn't turn out to be.

It turns out that Locklear was just a bit too good for the future Hollywood star at the time. Locklear felt that Cruise was a bit too squeaky clean. It didn't fit with her image. Truthfully, she was more into bad boys at the time. So sorry for Tommy boy, it didn't work out.

Locklear ended up kicking him to the curb.

"We both did an audition for the film together — the two of us — and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm terrible,'" Locklear said, per People. She joked, "'He's even worse!'"

She thought that Cruise looked like a little baby at the time. He was also bit too polite for her.

"So at that time he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn," the actress continued. "And they were just nice, but he was very, 'yes ma'am' to me, and I was like, 'okay, sir.'"

Heather Locklear And Tom Cruise

However, despite her reservations, Locklear agreed to go on a date with Cruise. Maybe, she just wanted to see how it would go. Maybe, she was bored. But Locklear said the sparks definitely didn't fly when they were out together.

She said he had the looks but didn't fit personality-wise.

"He didn't quite cut it," Locklear shared. "We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time, and — and I've said this before — I mean, he was really cute."

However, she did have the opportunity to see Cruise perfect his famous dance moves from Risky Business. She said she was the first one to watch him perform the moves.

"He actually did that before [the movie], and I was dancing along like, 'Do you stop dancing if they're down there?'" she said in reference to the dance move. "I was like, 'Yay!' But he was very nice to me."

Locklear added, "Neither of us got that part by the way."