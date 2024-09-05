Heated Exchange Between Reporter And White House Press Secretary About Kamala Harris' Accent Goes Viral

Well, this is awkward. A press conference recently got heated when the questioning turned to Kamala Harris and her accent. The current vice president and presidential hopeful went viral earlier this week over her voice.

Keen viewers noticed a difference between the way Harris spoke at a Detriot Labor Day rally and her normal speaking voice elsewhere. During her speech, Harris urged the audience, "You better thank a union member for the five-day work week. You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time."

Critics, especially those on the Republican side, accused Harris of pandering to the working class. They saw it as a way for Harris to try to relate to their demographic by mimicking or mocking they way that blue-collar workers talk.

Fast forward to this week's press conference, and Fox News' Peter Doocy wanted to know what was going on during the Labor Day rally. Doocy asked, "Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?"

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not appear happy with the line of questioning. Annoyed, she responded, "I have no idea what you're talking about."

Kamala Harris Questioning Gets Heated

However, the reporter wasn't ready to let the question about Harris go. He said, "I mean, do you hear the question that you're - I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question?"

Jean-Pierre replied, "You know what they care about? They care about the economy, they care about lowering costs, they care about health care. That's what they want to hear...democracy and freedom...I'm not going to even entertain some question about ... it's just. Hearing it sounds so ridiculous. The question - I'm talking about the question - is just insane."

Meanwhile, the reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Harris ever used a similar accent during meetings at the White House. Jean-Pierre shut down any further questions, saying, "I'm just Peter, we're moving on. We're so moving on."