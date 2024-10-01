Heartbreaking Picture Shows North Carolina Grandparents Moments Before Hurricane Helene Swept Them Away

The devastation out of North Carolina continues to surface in the wake of Hurricane Helene. A family lost three members during the devastating flood. Now, a heartbreaking photo shows moments before disaster.

Two grandparents, along with their grandson, died in the deadly North Carolina flood. In the photo, you can see the grandparents waiting on the roof for rescue. They're surrounded by flood waters on all sides of the home.

Their daughter, Jessica Drye Turner, begged someone on social media to come save them. She was in Texas during the storm. However, help didn't arrive in time. The house ended up collapsing sending the grandparents, their daughter Megan, and their grandson Micah into the flood waters.

Image via Facebook

"They've called 911 but they aren't the only ones needing rescue. This is definitely a moment when faith is all you have," Turner wrote on Friday.

She revealed that her sister Megan lived after becoming wedge in debris. However, the grandparents and Megan's son ended up getting washed away and died.

"I cannot convey in words the sorrow, heartbreak and devastation my sisters and I are going through nor imagine the pain before us," she wrote. "Please lift my sister who lost her son up in prayers and my other sister and myself as we come together to somehow comfort her and get through each moment banded together."

Grandparents Washed Away

Jessica and her other sister Heather ignored warnings and protocol to travel to her sister. "If we had listened instead of [being] willing to do anything to get there, Megan would still be in one of the loneliest situations ever," she wrote.

The family mourns the loss of the grandparents and grandson.

"That was and still is a gut wrenching moment. First hearing that. He was such a perfect little boy. He wanted to be a superhero. And now he is," she wrote.

"If his and my parents deaths lead many to Christ, then their deaths were worth it. I will praise the goodness of God when he takes death to lead others into new life. The last thing Micah yelled before he was taken was, 'Jesus! Please help me!'"

Meanwhile, the governor spoke on the tragic storm.

"There are a lot of people hurting," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told MSNBC on Monday night. "When you don't have power, when you don't have cellphone service, when you don't have water, this is a catastrophic situation for you."