These Goats Singing Christmas Carols is the Holiday Album We Didn't Know We Needed

A group of goats has put their own spin on some Christmas classics, and it's all for a good cause. And yes, the goats are really singing these Christmas carols.

Now, I know what you're thinking. Although they may be cute and spunky, goats aren't exactly known for having the most soothing voices. The internet is filled with videos that feature their sometimes strange and always loud shrieks. But one charity decided to celebrate these strange yet charming creatures by showcasing them on a new holiday album, All I Want For Christmas Is A Goat.

ActionAid Sweden developed a series of Christmas songs that are sung entirely by goats. Goats singing Christmas carols is something you can officially cross off your wish list. Although you may not want to add them to your holiday party playlist, they are guaranteed to give you a few good chuckles.

The Christmas album was created with the hopes of gaining awareness toward ActionAid's efforts to fight global poverty and injustice. Their album of bleating goats was trending in 2015 during the holiday season and continues to be relevant. The Swedish organization has been working hard to shine a spotlight on the incredible benefits goats can bring to impoverished areas. The milk and wool provided from just one goat can help feed and clothe an entire family, which in turn helps improve the entire community. This is an incredible resource for areas that may not be able to grow their own crops depending on the climate and landscape.

You can take a listen to the goat versions of some of the most popular Christmas songs of all time in the videos below. Is it different? Definitely. But the message behind the album speaks volumes.

"Silent Night"

"Holy Night"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

This article was originally published in 2016.

