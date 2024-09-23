Hayden Panettiere Fires Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Being Medicated During Interview

Hayden Panettiere is speaking out after getting controversy over a recent interview. Fans accused her of being medicated. During a recent interview with People, Panettiere appeared slurred in her speech.

Now, the actor is using social media to fire back at her critics.

"I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," Panettiere wrote. "It's unfathomable that I'm even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won't be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."

Panettiere pointed out she hadn't slept for two days prior to the interview. She also worked all-day prior to the interview. The interview itself dealt with emotional subject matter around her brother's death.

"I hadn't slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure," Panettiere explained. "It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour. The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted."

Hayden Panettiere Fires Back

Frankly, she said she was exhausted.

She went on, "I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier. We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn't necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece. The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live."

Ultimately, Panettiere said it wasn't anyone's business.

"Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business and is between me and my doctor," Panettiere said. "I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait."

"Mental health is so important," she added, "and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone. For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I've said before, I am a work in progress. We all are."