Hayden Hopkins Breaks Silence About Rumors She's Pregnant With Raiders Owner Mark Davis’ Baby

Rumors began to circulate on Memorial Day that Raiders owner Mark Davis was going to be a father. Reports surfaced that he got a dancer named Hayden Hopkins pregnant.

The internet being what it is, social media had a field day with the rumors blasting the large age cap between the two. However, it seems to have all been lies. Hopkins is breaking her silence about the pregnancy rumors, denying them as wildly untrue. She denies ever having a relationship with Davis period. She said the two were just friends, and she's tired of all the rumors she had to endure over the past two years.

"Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue," Hopkins wrote on X. "I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends. These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall."

Previously, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She showed off a baby bump with a simple caption of "baby." Hopkins previously performed for Cirque Du Solei. She previously denied that she was dating Davis. "Haha MD [Mark Davis] is a legend! He's my neighbor/friend. Fun game," Hopkins wrote on Instagram in 2022.

Mark Davis Rumors

All this stems from the fact that she went to a Raiders-Chargers game on Dec. 4, 2022. She sat next to Davis, so the two must obviously be dating, right? Right? Can you feel my sarcasm? The internet ran with the news, and that's really unfair to both Davis and Hopkins.

"So kind of Mark Davis to take his granddaughter to the game today," one wrote. "Ayo who's that girl Mark Davis is sitting with??? I see you, Mark," another wrote.

Sports journalist Dov Kleiman poured gasoline on the fire when he wrote on Monday.

"Congrats! 26-year-old Hayden Hopkins, girlfriend of Raiders owner Mark Davis (70), is pregnant," Kleiman wrote on X on Monday. "Happy for the power couple."

Rather than issue a retraction, Kleiman simply deleted his post. In response to the rumors, one person wrote, "The Heir to The Raiders Throne!" Another wrote, "Setting up that kids future and your own. Cha-Ching." Yet another wrote, "Future Raiders owner incoming."