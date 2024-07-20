Hawk Tuah Girl Makes Public Appearance & The Crowd Goes Mild!

Slowly but surely, America will shrug off the 'hawk tuah' girl for a new flavor of the month. It is inevitable for viewers to grow increasingly weary of seeing her face everywhere. Moreover, it's not like she does anything other than... exist in these public appearances. Evidently, crowds seem to gloss over the fact that she's there now.

Recently, Hailey Welch appears at Rock the South music festival in Cullman, Alabama. Usually, this would be the perfect audience for her to show up. The country boys seem to adore her suggestive joke and even buy some of her absurd 'hawk tuah' merchandise. Booze and rowdy rural attendants would make for a great recipe. However, she comes out to a brutally awkward silence.

Hailey tries to hype up the crowd for Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll as if she's a club promoter. But the audience does not give the 'hawk tuah' girl any type of enthusiasm and excitement. Either her online fanbase isn't matching her fans in real life or the intrigue is rapidly fading. Regardless, it's looking real quiet for Welch right now.

'Hawk Tuah' Girl Hailey Welch Desperately Trying to Capitalize off of Her Viral Success

This isn't stopping the 'hawk tuah' girl from frantically attempting to find ways to maximize her spotlight. She's already taken to the country crowds by appearing with Zach Bryan at a show in Nashville, Tennessee. There, Welch performs a part of Bryan's crowd pleasing show closer, "Revival."

Additionally, you could find Hailey partying with NBA legend and big time socialite Shaq or signing a PR team and a manager. This way, she can sit at the table and ponder the many ways she can continue to sell 'hawk tuah' to people that doesn't involve Playboy or Onlyfans. However, nobody wants to see the 'hawk tuah' reality show. That feels particularly dystopian in a very contrived, cynical sort of way. People do not have investment in Hailey as a person. I hope she doesn't waste resources trying to get that show off the ground.