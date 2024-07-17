Hawk Tuah Girl Is "Paranoid" About Getting Kidnapped

Full Disclosure: I'm so happy to have confirmation that it's "Haliey" Welch and not "Hailey." Does the actual spelling make me mad? Yes. But for the longest time — and because Welch keeps a low profile — nobody knew if it was "Hailey" or "Haliey." Makes the case for "Hawk Tuah Girl" less complicated, somehow.

Welch made an appearance on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show over the past weekend. The viral sensation articulated some reasonable fears regarding her newfound internet glory. "I'm paranoid of getting kidnapped or something. I'm very paranoid about that. And I'm little too, so I can't really defend myself with big people or nothing like that," Welch admitted.

You know something? Welch has the makings of such a genuine, humble "celebrity," which is why I heavily endorse Welch's ascension. She knows there are weirdos and creeps out there, which she brings up!

"I had a guy come up to me in Walmart a few weeks ago, and he was like, 'I know you.' And I said, 'No, you don't.' And he like, 'Yeah I do, I know you.'" We're in a Walmart, man. Did the guy think Welch wanted to have a weird, cryptic interaction with someone she doesn't know at a Walmart? Yes, everyone knows about the legend of Hawk Tuah. But, trust me, you do not know this person. Then again, I suppose that's "celebrity culture" in a nutshell.

Haliey Welch, AKA Hawk Tuah Girl, Speaks Out About Her Fears Regarding Fame

One of the hosts brought up the fact that they saw Welch at an event, surrounded by about five bodyguards. To which Welch simply replies, "Yeah - I needed them." She also explained the worst social scenario to be trapped in. She had to explain the Hawk Tuah joke to her grandparents.

"I had to explain it to [her grandmother] three times before she got it." Which no human being should be subjected to. Needing to talk about it at all with any relatives is bad enough. But needing to repeat it three times to your grandmother is modern-day torture. I don't know if Welch is an introvert, but I can imagine very few worse situations to wind up in!