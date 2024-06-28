Hawk Tuah Girl Has Gone Off The E-Grid Amid Newfound Internet Spotlight

Hailey Welch, AKA "Hawk Tuah Girl," has chosen to stay away from the internet... for now. Welch had her viral moment in a street interview where she had an amazing reaction to a bedroom-themed question. Shortly thereafter, her internet fame would skyrocket. Memes, references — y'all know how these viral games are played. Welch even managed to get herself a lucrative advertising deal with Fathead Threads! (Here, in case you want that sweet Hawk Tuah merch! Reportedly, it's already made over $65,000!)

But not everyone can endure the unending attention that comes with being the subject of a viral phenomenon. Allegedly, Welch is keeping a low profile in her Tennessee family home (per Daily Mail). Listen, I get it. You want the money but you could live without the attention. More than fair, considering how... odd the internet can be.

Reportedly, Welch's parents have been fielding questions from any publication daring to send their feelers her way. "This week, she was holed up at her family's home and sources have said the attention created by the phenomenal response to Hawk Tuah is making her nervous - despite the money-making opportunities," Daily Mail reported.

Welch has apparently "sought the help of an attorney to negotiate the upcoming minefield in a bid to capitalize as much as possible." And, you know what? If you ever happen to read this, Welch? Drain every cent you can from it. When fortune comes a-knockin', sprint to the door!

Hawk Tuah Girl Rejects Her Fresh Internet Fame

I have a little bit of space here, so I'll happily rant to y'all about "fame." Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most decorated animators and filmmakers to ever live. If you've never heard of Studio Ghibli, I have to question your humanity! The fact that he's so beloved is the most hilarious thing ever because his relationship with the public is notoriously cold.

He never cared about the fame. He just wanted to create great art. Truthfully, fans and admirers may be the most annoying part of the job for him. Similarly, some "influencers" happen to stumble upon "accidental art" just by living their lives. Some live by the limelight and attention. But others take a page out of Miyazaki's book and either desire the money or the joy of creating art. Get that money, Hawk Tuah.