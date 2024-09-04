'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Launches New Podcast

In a move that shocks absolutely no one, the 'Hawk Tuah' girl Haliey Welch announces a new podcast. What better way to capitalize on viral success than to hear them ramble about nothing in the podcast format?

Recently, Haliey takes to social media and YouTube with a hype video, announcing her new podcast, Talk Tuah. Ultimately, she stresses that she wants fans to know the 'real' her.

"Y'all kept asking 'What's next?' Well this is it! I'm so thankful to have my own podcast where you'll discover the real Haliey Welch," she explains. "I'm delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me. Together, we're going to introduce the world to Talk Tuah every Tuesday, starting September 10. My show will have a little of everything - great guests, laughs, chit chats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down home southern charm."

Admittedly, that's a fantastic name, punchy and a natural play on the viral catchphrase. Additionally, she has some hefty names coming aboard to talk with her. 'Talk Tuah' will feature guests like Whitney Cummings, Jake Paul and Josh Richards in new episodes.

Haliey Welch Still Trying to Maximize Her 15 Minutes of Fame

To think this all started because Haliey made a mildly funny response during a random street interview. Anyone sleeping under a rock and hasn't been on the internet for the last few months, I'll give a short recap. A random interviewer goes up and prompts her with a simple question. "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" Welch responds bluntly and effectively, "You gotta give 'em that hawk tuah, spit on that thang."

Ever since, she's been trying to make the most out of this newfound attention and extract as much as she can out of it. Almost immediately, Haliey strikes up a deal to sell different merch. For anyone desperately trying to wear a 'hawk tuah' shirt, she'll have you covered. Moreover, she also tries to stay as visible as humanly possible. She hits the stage with Zach Bryan to perform the barn burner Revival. She parties with Shaq and throws out pitches for the New York Mets. Welch even test drives the podcast format in awkward interviews. Whatever it takes for Haliey to stay within the limelight.