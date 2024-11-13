Have A Hankering For Sweets You Can't Control? Study Says To Blame Your Parents

Did you know that your sweet tooth may be genetic? That's right, those late-night chocolate cravings may not be entirely your fault. It turns out that if you have a constant hankering for sweets your DNA may be to blame. Thanks mom and dad!

Videos by Wide Open Country

How Your DNA Controls Your Hankering For Sweets

Getty

An international team of researchers conducted a study that proves how DNA is connected to that hankering for sweets you get. They argue that there is a "genetic variation in our ability to digest certain sugars" and that that "may influence how much we like sweet foods — and how much we consume."

There is a gene, called the sucrase-isomaltase (SI) gene which plays a key role in how our body breaks down sugar. As well as maltose. If you have a mutation in that gene it can affect how your body processes both sugar and maltose. The NY Post shares how oftentimes people who suffer from IBS have some sort of dysfunction with this gene.

The team first tested this theory around the hankering for sweets with mice. Scientists studied mice that lacked the SI gene all together. They found that, "the vermin rapidly reduced their sucrose consumption and preference for it." From there, they extended the testing to people.

The study showed a direct correlation between DNA, the presence of the SI gene, and an individual's hankering for sweets. The study showed that those "who couldn't digest sucrose at all consumed significantly fewer sucrose-rich foods, while the UK residents with a partially functional SI gene preferred sucrose-rich foods less."

So the next time someone is yelling at you for craving some sweets, you can tell them it's not your fault!