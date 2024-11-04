Haunting Final Social Media Post Of Minnesota Pastor Allegedly Murdered By Wife

In late October, a Minnesota pastor named Beau Shroyer was allegedly murdered in an "act of violence" in Angola. Days later, police arrested Jackie Shroyer, Beau's wife, in connection to his husband's death. Around 24 hours before his death, Beau shared an eerie post on Facebook about meeting an Angolan student while driving to his ministry project.

It's 11:18am. I'm just driving on the road to my ministry project. I met a young man, Mauricio, walking who is one of my helpers," wrote Beau on Facebook. "He's walking to school. Something he does 5 days a week. His class starts at 1pm. This is one of the reasons that the Nyneka people who we are serving are among the most marginalized people groups in Angola. They lack access to education."

"One of our ministry center goals is to provide vocational training to young men like Mauricio get training that will help them to get a job," he continued. "Mauricio is in 10th grade and probably 19 or 20 years old. He's one of the few from this area who attend school past elementary level."

The apparent innocent and heartwarming message turned sour pretty quickly. Beau Shroyer died on the very next day he posted the message, allegedly murdered. One can only wonder if there is any connection whatsoever between this encounter and Beau's death. This extends to his wife's subsequent arrest.

An Alleged Mariticide

Following initial reports and statements shared by Lakes Area Vineyard Church leaders, things took an even darker turn. Authorities arrested Jackie Shroyer following his husband's murder. No information or details surrounding her arrest have been made public. Nevertheless, Beau's fellow church members, his family, and friends are heartbroken and shocked by the events.

"Today, our grief and sadness has deepened immeasurably as we've learned that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death," reads a letter posted by Troy M. Easton, Lakes Area Vineyard Church lead pastor.

"I'm so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news," he continued. "What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for and we will work alongside SIM USA and SIM Angola to ensure that continues to be the case."

Beau Shroyer and his family, including Jackie and their five children, moved to Angola in 2021. They had been living in a town without any electricity, postal service, or water and sewage systems. Earlier in October, Beau shared his first haircut in Angola and his work on a mission field.