Haunting Final Photo Shows One Direction’s Liam Payne Just Prior To Death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne was found dead after a lethal fall outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital. This news comes as a blindside to many considering how active the singer was on his social media just an hour before.

He had been holidaying with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and was actively documenting the process on Snapchat. He had been reportedly having a great time. They were holidaying in the first place to see a concert from another One Direction singer, Niall Horan.

The final photo before his death was posted to Snapchat. The photo was of him referencing a moment from Forrest Gump. He was dressed in jeans and a grey t-shirt sitting on a chair. Looking wistfully into the distance, he sat hunched over with his knees touching.

This photo was captioned with, "Halloween costume idea: forest gump." His final photo was him sharing a joke with his fans.

Credit: snapchat

Liam Payne Active On Social Media Before Sudden Death

The Forrest Gump photo was posted roughly an hour before reports began circulating about Liam Payne's death.

He was active in posting other images and videos, too.

To his Snapchat, Payne posted a selfie of himself, with the caption, "lovely day in Argentina."

Although the photos and videos were uploaded to Snapchat in the hours leading up to his death, it's unclear exactly when they were taken. Considering Snapchat is designed to take photos and immediately upload them to temporary 'stories,' it is possible to upload existing photos and videos.

In a clip that has since been deleted, Liam Payne announced that he and Cassidy had planned to spend the day riding horses and playing polo. "Polo Liam unlocked," adorned one of his posts.

His activity and published enjoyment of his time with his girlfriend only make the death more tragic. I can't imagine how Kate Cassidy and his family must be feeling. I hope they can manage their grief and the huge eyes of the public currently cast on them.