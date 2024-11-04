Harrowing Moment Teacher Uses Table Leg To Bust Down Door And Save Kids In Flooded School

On November 1st, amid the terrible floods sweeping through Spain, a video of a hero teacher saving young students was posted.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The brave man was identified as Daniel Burguet, a director of an English school just outside Valencia. He can be seen wading through the waist-high water to rescue the trapped children.

Using a table leg, the teacher smashes through a glass door. It takes some attempts, but the cracks form firmly. Soon, he bashes open the door of the residence. Running back to the students, he picks them up one at a time and delivers them to the safety of the neighboring residence.

Thankfully, Burguet managed to carry all the students to safety. Burguet explained to Spanish news channel TVE that the water eventually reached the roof of the school. If he hadn't acted, they all would have drowned.

Despite his heroic acts, he doesn't label himself a hero.

Teacher Saves Children From Spain Floods

This occurred in Paiporta, one of the locations hit the worst by the floods. Burguet said that the floods were extremely rapid, and that the weather seemed normal before the water arrived.

He was still in school with another teacher and five children who had yet to be picked up. The kids were aged four to eleven years old. In response to the rising water, they put the children on tables. He was fearful the water would keep rising however.

When the flood water smashed through a window, Burguet explained that he saw the opportunity. As the current slowed down, he left the infiltrated academy and found his rescue plan for the children.

"We made a chain with the kids and when they were safe we ??all got on," he told the outlet.

He called the situation a "nightmare."

According to The Sun, Burguet said that he doesn't consider himself a hero, "I don't consider myself a hero. Today when I was cleaning the academy a father came crying saying that he owes me his life, but no, he doesn't owe me his life."