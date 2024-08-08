Harrison Butker Refuses To Apologize For Controversial Comments

For those of you just joining this controversy pit, let me catch you up to speed. Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was the center of worldwide attention. In early May, he was the speaker at a commencement speech. In that speech, he called LGBTQ+ rights "dangerous gender ideologies." He also had some divisive opinions about abortions, working women, and IVF.

Butker was recently asked about the speech and his opinions since then. He opted not to apologize for any of it, doubling down on his personal convictions.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker stands by everything he said about husbands and wives, doubles down on his commencement speech when asked about it. I love this guy. So sick of our fake apology era. pic.twitter.com/GTMS50Udzh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2024

"I prayed about it, I thought about it and I was very intentional with what I said," Butker stated. "I stand by what I said. I really believe if people knew me as a person, and understood that it was coming from a place of love, and not a place of trying to attract or put people down. I only want the best for people, that's what I was trying to say there. I think the people that were in that gymnasium all understood what I was saying."

Of course, the internet added to the conversation with its own opinions.

Harrison Butker Doubles Down On His Controversial Commencement Speech

"Love it when people stand up to the cancel culture and stick to their beliefs! An example for all of us," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated.

"Love his conviction on what he said. It's easy to lay down and apologize because of the blowback but to him it would be a lie. Some of the most successful people we know are the most convicted in their beliefs and craft!" another user chimed in. Clearly, Butker isn't without his fervent supporters.

"What he said 'Came from a place of love'?...He loves women so much that they shouldn't have jobs and should only be baby factories," a user commented, showing strong disapproval of Butker's viewpoints.

"I DO believe he's a good husband and his wife is probably a lovely person. His politics are just trash. But that's fine. I really only care that he keeps kicking a football really really well. The rest is his business."