Harley-Davidson Addresses Negativity After Critics Claim They've Gone Woke

Harley-Davidson is addressing criticism of its business practices, changing up tactics after some in its customer base say the company has gone woke.

The motorcycle company said that it's no longer going with DEI practices. "It is critical to our business that we hire and retain the best talent and that all employees feel welcome," the statement reads. "That said, we have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals."

The company also stated that it wanted to put more focus on its loyal customer base as well as veterans. They said, "As a consumer brand, we will focus exclusively on growing the sport of motorcycling and retaining our loyal riding community, in addition to the support we already provide to first responders, active military members, and veterans."

This comes after several people put Harley-Davidson on bast. "I think it's great. But they never should have changed in the first place," Jesse Clay, a former US Navy SEAL, said via New York Post. "Let's see what actually happens."

Several bikers complained that Harley-Davidson left their loyal customers by the roadside as they tried to expand their customerbase. However, social media influencer Robby Starbuck poured gasoline on this in July.

Harley-Davidson Addresses Criticism

"@harleydavidson has been one of the most beloved brands in America but recently on CEO Jochen Zeitz's watch. They've gone totally woke," Starbuck wrote. "We have a movement to bring down DEI and wokeism in corporate America and inject some sanity back into the workplace," Starbuck said in a phone interview Monday with Fox News Digital.

He continued, "Corporations can't ignore our movement anymore. They have to take us seriously. They made this statement because we're obviously having an impact on their customer base."

Following the backlash, Harley-Davidson noted it was "saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community."

Meanwhile, Starbuck fired back.

"They can be saddened all they want. I got the changes we wanted, but we still want the CEO [Zeitz] gone, too," he said." He's a true believer, and we'll keep constant tabs on their internal business. In his elite social circles, this move will not be popular. His world does not include bikers. This statement sounds like a board decision and not his decision. I'd be surprised if he was OK with this decisio