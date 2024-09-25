HARDY Slams People Critical of America During Fiery Speech

The boys in country music get very patriotic about their love for the United States of America. Toby Keith's biggest songs revolve around his pride for this country. However, sometimes, people can get really defensive when anyone has their critiques about American living. This was definitely the case for HARDY at a recent concert.

Recently, Morgan Wallen performed his big homecoming show at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Home of the Volunteers saw big names like Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Darius Rucker at the huge concert. Additionally, Wallen's close friends Ernest and HARDY also made an appearance.

There, HARDY performed one of the biggest songs he's ever written, God's Country. Usually, this comes with a passionate speech about loving the United States. Typical stuff within the genre. However, HARDY makes a big statement this time about more than just his love for the red, white, and blue. He unloads on anyone trying to poke holes at the country.

HARDY Puts People on Blast For Their Criticisms of The USA

HARDY puts his frustration on full display during the massive Neyland Stadium show. He made note of the division within the country and spotlights some of the men and women working hard to keep everyone safe. Moreover, if you aren't grateful for that, he tells you to pack up your bags and head out.

He puts it in a much more fiery way than I did though. "Especially this year with all the crazy sh*t going on, I see a lot of people posting and talking sh*t about living in the United States of America and being a United States citizen. And to that I say, f*ck you," HARDY emphasizes. "If you don't like living here, go f***ing live somewhere else motherf****r. The United States is the greatest country on this planet, period... I'm d--n proud to live in this country, I'm damn proud of it. We've got people that work their f***in' a** off every day of their life, put their life on the f***ing line so we can go to concerts in Neyland Stadium... and that's a country I like to call 'God's Country.'"

Maybe not the most graceful way to put that. Additionally, he doesn't even stop to consider why people would feel like that in the first place. But frankly, I'm not expecting any potent political or social analysis from HARDY or at a Morgan Wallen show in general. For him, it's just about having a little faith in 'God's Country.'