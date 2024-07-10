'Happy Days' Star Thought He Was Getting Busted For Weed When FBI Showed Up

Imagine the FBI starts banging on your door and your place starts reeking of weed. What do you even do? How do you even respond? All I can think is that it's probably a massive buzzkill for your high. For Henry Winkler, he knows the feeling all too well.

Recently, the 'Happy Days' star speaks on a recent episode of the 'SpeakLess' podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. Winkler peels back the curtain on his illustrious career and tells some absurd stories along the way. Particularly, he recalls noteworthy fan interactions, mostly during the 'Happy Days' stretch. People would come up to ol' Fonzie's apartment door "and lift their shirt and ask [him] to sign parts of their anatomy."

I'm sure he would deal with fans coming up to his place if it means not dealing with the alternative. That time in his life reminds Winkler of an absurd run-in he had with the FBI.

The FBI Comes Knocking on Henry Winkler's Door

Henry Winkler recalls a breezy day in sunny Los Angeles where everything seems to be perfect. He sets the scene, ""So I'm sitting in my apartment... I went to Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard. I bought Dan Fogelberg, and I was listening to Dan Fogelberg on my rented Victrola. The door knocks. I get up. There are three men with badges. And I said, 'Oh no, you do not smell what you think you're smelling.' Oh my god."

Then, co-host Sean Hayes fills in what we expect on an otherwise blissful day, "There was some weed going [on]."

Winkler continues, noting the FBI didn't even blink about it. Rather, they split the tension immediately by insisting it's fan moment. They can't fool me though, they definitely wanted to screw with Winkler. "And they said, 'We're with the FBI. We're not here for that. We just wanted to meet the Fonz," he says.

Jason Bateman also says what we're all thinking: that's an insane breach of privacy on the FBI's part. However, it doesn't really matter, they can find your information whenever they want. Moreover, Henry Winkler didn't really worry too much about it either. Instead, he has other things on his mind at that point. "I was so happy that I was not being put in handcuffs that I didn't care what they did," he sighs in relief.