'Happy Days' Star Henry Winkler Refused To Let His Daughter Star On 'The Bachelorette'

Happy Days star Henry Winkler is an icon when it comes to TV, starring in the popular sitcom. But he put a big stop when it came to his daughter appearing on reality TV. He didn't want her to star on The Bachelorette.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Winkler said that he wanted to protect her. Winkler recently appeared alongside his daughter Zoe on her What in the Winkler?! podcast. Talk turned to her almost foray into the world of reality television. "Do you remember when I was in the running to be The Bachelorette?" Zoe recalled.

"Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that and only for your protection," Winkler explained.Zoe was also up to star on a reality show called Quarter Life Crisis. Producers were also looking to add her, Kim Kardashian, or Sarah Howard to the show. However, Winkler put his foot down.

Henry Winkler Talks Daughter

"I'll never forget Matt Hanna [an executive producer]," Zoe recalled. "He worked at VH1 at the time, he flew out to LA and did a sizzle reel of us. And I don't even think, like, I mentioned it to you... I was living at home at the time because I was just done with college. He came to the house, and you met him outside."

"I did," Winkler added. "I said, it is so lovely that you're here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show."

Zoe noted that Kardashian and her ended up going in very different directions when it came to careers.

"I became a teacher, which was the best job and what I always truly wanted to do," she said.

"I'm not kidding, [it's] not because I'm your dad," he said. "I'm just objectively telling you I saw it happen. If I were a young parent, at the time that I saw the way you parent and the way you taught, I would have stolen your technique and used it as my go-to."

Ultimately, Winkler wanted what was best for his daughter. He didn't want her to get caught up in the entertainment industry.