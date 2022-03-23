Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas, Dies at Age 58

TMZ reported on Wednesday (March 23) that Hank Williams Jr.'s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, has died at age 58.

Per TMZ, "a family member confirmed Mary Jane passed away Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. and we're told the early indication is it appears she suffered a complication -- possibly a blood clot -- following a medical procedure."

The report adds that a Jupiter Police Department spokesperson said a medical call to 911 was made around 5 p.m. EST Tuesday from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The "Family Tradition" singer met Thomas, a former model for Hawaiian Tropic, at a 1985 concert in Washington State. They wed in 1990. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Williams married Thomas in front of 50 family members and friends at the University Congregational Church near Williams' Montana ranch.

The couple had two children together: daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning, who died in a 2020 car crash in Tennessee, and a son, country singer-songwriter Sam Williams.

Unlike her husband, a Country Music Hall of Fame member associated with a long list of hits and a longtime gig with Monday Night Football, Thomas kept her personal life private.

The couple had three grandchildren: Beau Weston Dunnings, Audrey Lane Dunnings and Tennyson Williams.

Williams was previously married to Gwen Yeargain (the mother of Hank Williams III) and Becky White (the mother of Hilary Williams and Holly Williams).

This story is developing and will be updated.

