'Halloween' Star, Charles Cyphers, Has Passed Away

Charles Cyphers, best known for playing Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween movies, has passed away. Per PEOPLE, Cyphers' manager, Chris Roe, issued a statement regarding the loss. "With a heavy heart I can announce that veteran actor of the stage and screen, Charles Cyphers passed away comfortably from a brief illness in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, August 4," the statement begins.

"His family asks for privacy at this time. Details on a celebration of life ceremony will happen at a date and location to be determined."

Cyphers established himself as one of John Carpenter's most dependable go-tos. The two first crossed paths on Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13. Cyphers played an unfortunate cop, Starker. However, that role would lead to Cyphers' most iconic work in 1978 where he starred in one of Carpenter's most acclaimed movies, Halloween. He would return for 1981's Halloween II and 2021's Halloween Kills.

Nancy Kyes, one of Cyphers' co-stars, had nothing but kind words for the talented thespian. "So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed," Kyes told PEOPLE. Cyphers also made an impact across multiple notable television shows. Charlie's Angels, Wonder Woman, and The Betty White Show, to name a few.

Further, people across social media have come out to honor the legacy and work of Cyphers. "Oh man. I loved the Charles Cyphers roles in the early John Carpenter films. Assault on Precinct 13, The Fog, Halloween. It was cool to see him reprise Leigh Brackett in Halloween Kills. In addition to the countless television roles. Everyone's entitled to one good scare," one X (formerly Twitter) user stated.

"Absolutely sad news! This sucks! I love Sheriff Brackett! I know he has now joined Dr. Loomis up there! Loomis with his fancy talk & Brackett getting frustrated! 'Would you put that thing away!' 'You let it out!' Vale Charles Cyphers."

Indeed, we lost a tried and true horror legend. Rest in Peace, Charles Cyphers.