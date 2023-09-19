20 Halloween Songs For Your Spooky Party Playlist

Ah, Halloween. For those who start dreaming of filling their home with jack-o-lanterns and faux spiderwebs in July, it's the most wonderful time of the year. It's the time our Wednesday Addams-inspired wardrobe is in style (as if it ever wasn't on trend) and when it's deemed perfectly acceptable to eat your weight in Reese's peanut butter cups and candy corn while binging the Michael Myers franchise. But while it's the season of spooky flicks and tasty treats, the music of Halloween doesn't always get the love it deserves. Sure, there's the "Monster Mash," the novelty smash that's nearly as inescapable in the month of October as "Jingle Bells" is post-Thanksgiving. But what about all the other eerie songs about mad monster parties, dead men's parties and werewolves — of both the teenage and London variety?

If you're looking to add to your Halloween party playlist, we've rounded up 20 Halloween songs every ghoul will love.