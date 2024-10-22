Halloween Comet Has Me, Like Many, Looking To The Night Sky, But Will I Be Able To See It?

Candy isn't the only treat that will be around this Halloween. There will also be a unique Halloween comet that is set to appear just in time for the holiday. Now the biggest question is, how do I see it?

Videos by Wide Open Country

When You Can See This Special Halloween Comet

Credit: Getty

The NY Post shares that there will be two chances to witness this impressive comet. The first will be on October 24. According to planetary astronomer James Wray, if you want to see the Halloween comet on the 24 you should "look low in the eastern sky just before sunrise." With sunrise currently being around 7:30 a.m. that means you have to be up bright and early.

However, if you are not an early riser, there is another opportunity for you. The astronomer continued by saying, "Then, after swinging around the sun, the comet may reappear in the western night sky right around Halloween."

Why Should I Care?

Despite it being cool that this is considered a Halloween comet, there are some other facts about the comet that make it interesting. First, it has "gotten a lot of attention for not breaking up as it closes in on the sun." Also, NASA shares that this comet may even be bright enough to see during the daytime. However they do warn that the comet will not be visible without binoculars or a telescope.

Between 7:12 a.m. and 8:06 a.m will be it's brightest times. So, who has the best chance of witnessing this Halloween comet? The NY Post shares that Africa, Europe, and South America have the best seats in the house when it comes to proximity to the comet. However, "On the East Coast of the U.S. it will be at its brightest on the sun's lower left side after sunrise."

Best of luck to all those who see it! Nothing welcomes spooky season better than a Halloween comet.