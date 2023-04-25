All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, the time has come for Hallmark's popular mystery series, Mystery 101. Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner have starred in the series of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries since 2019, but apparently, the latest chapter, Playing Dead, will be it's final.

Wagner starred in the series of films as English professor Amy Winslow, who uses her knowledge of mystery and crime novels to help solve cases in her coastal small town in Washington. Polaha co-starred as big city cop Travis Burke who recently moved to Amy's town and gets her consulting help on some of his cases. They also get assistance from Amy's father, Graham Winslow, a best-selling author of a series of detective novels.

In the final film, the "will they or won't they" saga of Amy and Travis finally pays off, with the two professing their feelings for each other. But then we time jump 11 months, and Travis is called to a crime scene that happens to be the murder of Amy's fiance, Sam. Unfortunately for die-hard Mystery 101 fans, we'll never know if these two will ever come together.

On the network's Facebook page, they promoted the latest installment, sharing the bad news about the cancelation of the series in the comments when fans asked when to expect more.

"We loved making 'Mystery 101' and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case," the network responded to a viewer. "In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!"

Polaha also shared the news on Twitter writing, "Well kids, looks like the cat's out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery. "You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life. But..."

Wagner hasn't appeared on the Hallmark Channel since 2021 but has appeared in a few holiday films for Great American Family. She's next set to appear in Taylor Sheridan's spy series Lioness, which she co-created.

