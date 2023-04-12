Not all Hallmark stories end happily ever after. In a surprising turn of events, Hallmark sweethearts Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster are ending their marriage after less than two years. The couple, who met on the set of the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms in 2017, had become a symbol of love and commitment for many fans.

According to court documents obtained by People, 50-year-old Webster filed for divorce from the One Tree Hill star, who is 37, in January. The couple's date of separation is listed as Jan. 10, 2023. The specific reason for their split has not been disclosed, and representatives for both VanSanten and Webster have not commented on the matter, leaving fans in the dark.

Their love story seemed like a fairy tale, with the couple enjoying not one but three wedding celebrations in 2021. The first took place on Aug. 9 at Pasadena City Hall in California, coinciding with the wedding date of VanSanten's grandparents. This heartfelt gesture came after her grandfather's unexpected passing, as she had initially planned for him to walk her down the aisle.

The couple's second celebration was held in Napa, California, in October, followed by a third in VanSanten's hometown of Luverne, Minnesota, to accommodate elderly family members. The pair got engaged in February 2020 after dating for four years.

VanSanten previously chatted with People about Webster's proposal, calling it "the most perfect, wonderful day" of her life and expressing excitement about marrying her best friend. She acknowledged the challenges of relationships and the importance of putting in the work to make them last.

Unfortunately, it seems that even the most picture-perfect love stories can come to an end. Fans of the couple will undoubtedly be saddened by this news -- but, as they say, life goes on. Both VanSanten and Webster have successful careers to focus on, and we'll likely be seeing more of them, albeit separately, via Hallmark.

