Hallmark Star Rachel Boston Is Friends With Her Fellow Hallmark Actors

It genuinely seems like everyone on the Hallmark Channel is incredibly friendly. The network does a great job recruiting bubbly and down-to-earth actors to star in all of its romantic and holiday films throughout the year, but there's something special about Rachel Boston. The sweet redhead has made a career on Hallmark playing the kind girl next door you're always rooting for. Whether it's finding love or helping others discover the meaning of the holiday season, Boston has an infectious energy that makes all of her movies on the network stand out.

Where have you seen Rachel Boston before?

A native of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Boston moved to New York City to attend NYU following high school. Her big break came when she landed the role of Beth Mason on the NBC series American Dreams. She went on to also star in the CBS series The Ex List as well as the Lifetime series Witches of East End. She's also recognizable for appearing in a slew of additional shows including 7th Heaven, Grey's Anatomy, In Plain Sight and SEAL Team. But to many, she's beloved for becoming one of the most familiar faces on the Hallmark Channel.

She loves Christmas and her fellow Hallmark stars

Ever since 2014, Boston has been a regular fixture on the festive network. After making her debut in A Ring By Spring, she's appeared in a slew of holiday and romantic films for Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: A Gift of Miracles, Ice Sculpture Christmas, Stop the Wedding, A Rose for Christmas, Christmas in Angel Falls, The Last Bridesmaid, Check Inn to Christmas, The Christmas Carousel and Dating the Delaneys.

Boston explained to FanFest that acting in festive Christmas films over the years for Hallmark has definitely helped inspire some new holiday traditions -- some that feel right out of a Hallmark film.

"I baked cookies for all my neighbors a few years ago, which was straight out of a Hallmark movie. And I listen to so much Christmas music. I have always loved Christmas music, but now it just starts earlier."

She's also close to her fellow Hallmark stars and co-stars. In a 2018 interview with Glamour, fellow Hallmark regular Jonathan Bennett opened up about how difficult the Christmas season was for him after his parents passed away. But with the help of his Hallmark "roster of angels" -- including Alexa PenaVega, Danica McKellar, Lacey Chabert, Rachel Boston and Jen Lilley -- he found joy again after his heartbreak. "They are some of the most beautiful human beings I've ever met, so it makes me so happy to be part of a network with so many dear friends."

Hallmark was supportive when she became a mom

In January 2022, Boston and her husband, chef Tolya Ashe, welcomed their first child together. The actress posted the sweet news on her Instagram page, sharing that their daughter's name is Grace. When Boston went back to work to start filming 2022 Hallmark movies, she was grateful for how supportive the network was and even brought baby Grace to set to hang out in her trailer between filming. Becoming a mom also helped serve her experience playing one for the first time for Hallmark in Dating the Delaneys.

"Motherhood has transformed me in so many different ways," she told Media Village. "That understanding of the love I have for my child, and the love for my children in the film ... I understood the deep, profound way of looking into their eyes and knowing I want the best for them, the best life has to offer, and do whatever I have to do to make that happen. Working with such a great group, and with Hallmark, who were so supportive of me as a mother going back to work. It was wonderful."

