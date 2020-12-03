Hallmark Star Marc Blucas Lives In a 300 Year Old Pennsylvania Farmhouse

With Hallmark Christmas season in full swing, it's that time of year again to see some of our favorite faces that recur on the feel-good network year after year. One of our favorite leading men to watch is actor Marc Blucas. He's the all-American boy all grown up and ready to romance some of our favorite Hallmark leading ladies. He should actually look familiar outside of Hallmark movies though because Blucas has been acting in TV shows and films since the mid-90s.

Marcus Paul Blucas was born in Butler, Pennsylvania in 1972. Following the footsteps of his father who was a college athlete, Blucas was an incredible high school basketball player and earned himself a scholarship to Wake Forest University. He didn't end up making it into the NBA but did play professionally in England for the Manchester Giants before deciding that he wanted to move back to the states and pursue acting out in Hollywood.

Blucas got his start in the TV film Inflammable on CBS and went on to appear in several feature films including Eddie, Pleasantville, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Summer Catch, The Alamo, and We Were Soldiers. His big break on television came when Joss Whedon cast him in the role of Riley Finn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a love interest for Sarah Michelle Gellar's character Buffy. Over the year's he's appeared on numerous shows like Clueless, Blue Bloods, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Eleventh Hour, Underground, and main roles in sports drama Necessary Roughness and the ABC series Killer Women. One of the roles he's best known for is playing an undercover secret service agent who romances Katie Holmes in First Daughter...a true classic for all fans of movies about the children of the president. With Michael Keaton as the president and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as director, what more could you ask for?

You might also recognize Blucas from The Jane Austen Book Club or playing opposite Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in Knight & Day. But he's been a friendly face on the Hallmark channel since 2016 starting with Operation Christmas opposite Tricia Helfer. The film follows a single mother helping families during the holidays on a military base and obviously, she falls for the handsome soldier played by Blucas. The actor has also starred in The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Miss Christmas, Season for Love, and this year is starring opposite his frequent Hallmark love interest Alison Sweeney in Good Morning Christmas! ​​​​

Outside of his acting career, Blucas has proved that he is quite handy. He and his wife, Ryan Haddon, purchased an old farmhouse in Pennsylvania dating back to 1711 and completely restored it. In an interview with Home & Family, Blucas explained that it has been hard but rewarding work bringing the house to life and making it exactly what they want.

"It's amazing and it's a way to stay creatively stimulating when I'm not filming and working....we wanted to be closer to family so we moved back to the East Coast."

The Blucas family has really embraced farm life and enjoys chickens, dogs, cats, rabbits, and more on their property in addition to their four children. The actor joked that he even had to institute a new rule against new animals at first because while the family was living in the guest house during construction on the main house, his wife showed up with chicks and his kids showed up with rabbits and he had to build them homes before even getting to work on the house. Now that is dedication!