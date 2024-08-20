Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock After Tragic Fall From Balcony

Actress Mamie Laverock suffered a terrible five-story fall from a hospital balcony in Canada a while back. She sustained very serious injuries in that accident three months ago and was temporarily on life support. Now, however, 20-year-old Mamie is making great progress and has reportedly returned home.

Perhaps she had luck on her side that helped her survive. And it seems like she is also a determined young lady with a great support system in her corner.

Her fans have been understandably concerned. We are pleased to give you an update on Mamie's journey back to health!

Mamie Laverock Had A Joyful Welcome Home

She Is Making A Truly Miraculous Recovery

A post on Mamie's Facebook page is dated August 18 and captioned "Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie." There are photos of a colorful cake in a festive outdoor setting. A sign with Mamie's picture in another snap says "Home Sweet Home" and is adorned with hearts.

Mamie's Fans Are Thrilled For Her

Many of them left happy messages on Facebook for Mamie. One wrote, "This is so amazing! It makes my heart so happy. Still praying." Another said, "Glad she can be at home and continued prayers for healing." A third wrote, "How wonderful to be home again I'm sure!"

One post read, "She's still severely injured, but we will take care of her privately. She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far... next chapter. It's a blessing to have her home."

After such a traumatic ordeal, it must be uplifting for Mamie to see such caring thoughts expressed for her well-being and continued healing.

Mamie's Situation Was Previously Dire

She Had 'Life-Threatening Injuries'

As you might imagine, Mamie was extremely badly hurt by falling from such a tremendous height. Her folks wrote, ""She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support." Mamie bravely battled back, though, and is now on the mend.

Her story is a tribute to courage, persistence, and the restorative power of love. We wish Mamie the best as she notches one positive milestone after another while she gets well.