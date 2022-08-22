If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you know James Denton. For seven seasons and several movies, Denton starred as Dr. Sam Radford on the beloved series Good Witch, which sadly ended in 2021, opposite Catherine Bell. He's been in numerous romantic and holiday movies on the popular network over the years, but his latest project sounds particularly exciting. Not only will Denton be acting opposite his son, Sheppard Denton, but he'll be singing as well.

This fall, Denton will star in, and co-executive produce the new Hallmark original Perfect Harmony on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries opposite Sherri Straum. He will take on the role of Jack Chandeller, with Straum playing his love interest, Barrett Woodword. Barrett and Jack get asked to be Maid of Honor and Best Man at their friends Naomi and Simon's wedding and realize they might be good for each other. Sheppard Denton will be playing his father's onscreen son, Teddy. This will be Sheppard's second Hallmark movie following his appearance in his father's 2016 film, For Love & Honor.

"Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior but, to support Naomi and Simon, they agree to set aside their differences," the movie's description reads, according to Variety.

"At the engagement party, Barrett is horrified to learn Jack's plan for party music was nothing more than a playlist. She guilts him into performing but he insists she join him on stage, much to his son Teddy's (Sheppard Denton) dismay as Barrett also happens to be his professor. Jack and Barrett bring down the house with their duet and with that, the frost between them begins to thaw. As Jack and Barrett continue to spend time together leading up to the wedding, they surprisingly find themselves getting along. Slowly, they begin to change their perceptions of each other and find they may be more in tune than either of them would have imagined."

As if the story didn't sound good enough, Denton will perform two different original songs in the movie. Composed by Jack Lenz, Denton will sing "Ooh Wee Ooh" as well as "Perfect Harmony" as a duet with Staum. It might surprise fans to learn that Denton is actually a musician in real life when he's not working on film sets. For years he's played guitar in the cover band, Band from TV, with other actors who perform around Los Angeles to raise money for charity. Maybe this will be the start of a new trend where we'll get to see more of Denton's musical gifts on Hallmark.

"James Denton has long been an audience favorite and we can't wait for viewers to see him showcase his musical talent in this role," says Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of programming at Hallmark. "The story is fun and full of heart, and sharing the screen with his son Sheppard is an added bonus."