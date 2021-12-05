Hallmark Star James Denton Moved His Wife And Kids Away From Hollywood To Be Near Family

James Denton is quite possibly one of the most likable guys on TV. He's one of the regular faces on the Hallmark Channel but has been starring in TV shows for years, known for playing the role of plumber Mike Delfino on ABC's Desperate Housewives. The polite southern persona he brings to his characters is all true to who Denton really is as a person -- he was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee after all.

Not only did Denton grow up in Tennessee, but after high school he attended the University of Tennessee, graduating with a degree in Advertising/Journalism. He initially went into ad sales after college but after starting to perform in local Nashville theaters, he decided to move to Los Angeles to become an actor. He even spent some time performing local theater in Chicago.

Over the years, Denton has appeared on numerous TV shows including JAG, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Dark Skies, The Drew Carey Show, Philly, Reba, NCIS: New Orleans, Threat Matrix, and Devious Maids. Though he's best known as a TV actor, Denton has also appeared in a few films like Face/Off, That Old Feeling, Primary Colors, and Grace Unplugged. Lately, Denton is really known for his starring role of Dr. Sam Radford on The Good Witch. The Hallmark TV series co-starring Catherine Bell is incredibly popular, created after the successful Good Witch TV films. Denton's appeared on the series for six seasons so far but we know more is on the way.

"It's just great being at Hallmark," the actor explained in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on Jenna & Hoda. He gushed about how the network is doing a great job appealing to what people want to see -- embracing people being kind to each other in its positive content.

"We have the best time on the show...and it's just fun to be part of this whole Hallmark thing. The network is just exploding, something like 80 million unduplicated viewers watching the Christmas movies. In this day in age, it's crazy."

There was a time when Denton was also an active member of The Band From TV alongside other notable TV actors like Hugh Laurie, Greg Grunberg, Teri Hatcher and more. Comprised of all TV actors, the cover band would donate all of their performance proceeds to charities of their choosing, though they were most active back from 2008-2012.

Outside of his career, Denton has been married to his wife Erin O'Brien since 2002 and they have two children together -- a daughter, Malin, and a son, Sheppard. In fact, Shep appeared opposite his father in the Hallmark film For Love and Honor in 2016. Like many actors, Denton decided he didn't want to raise his children in the craziness of Hollywood so his family packed their bags for Montana.

They ended up making a detour after Denton's sister-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer. So they found themselves in Chanhassen, Minnesota to be close to his wife Erin's family.

"Our main house is in Minneapolis because my wife [Erin]'s family is there, and whenever we can, we head to the middle of nowhere in Montana" the actor explained to Amo Mama.

He adds that being with his family is the most important thing to him. Since Good Witch films in Canada, this gives him a much closer commute flying from Minnesota instead of California.

"It means so much to them when I'm around. It makes them more relaxed and confident to have their parents as active participants in their lives. It's a real luxury for me to be with them."

