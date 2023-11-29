The temperature is dropping, string lights are starting to dot neighborhood houses and festivity seems to be around every corner.
It's officially the holiday season!
With Thanksgiving behind us, holiday lovers are now free to belt festive songs at the top of their lungs, enjoy their fill of Starbucks holiday drinks and fill their homes with sparkly and seasonal decorations.
While Christmas often gets most of the attention during the happiest time of the year (especially Hallmark Christmas movies), millions of Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah - or the Festival of Lights - every December. This year, the festive holiday starts at sundown on December 7 and lasts until the sun goes down on December 15.
Cozying up with a movie is an extremely popular and fun way for families and loved ones to spend time together during the holiday season. Unfortunately, the movie industry is saturated with new and classic Christmas movies that take over every December.
However, the Hallmark Channel - which is infamous for its cheery holiday movies - has started to build its own roster of Hanukkah films for its Jewish fanbase.
Light the candles, grab a blanket and heat up the latkes. Here are all the best Hallmark Hanukkah movies you can watch this holiday season and where to watch each of them.
'Round and Round' (2023)
Who's in it: Bryan Greenberg, Vic Michaelis, Rick Hoffman
Where to watch: Hallmark Channel on December 10
"Round and Round" will be the newest film added to Hallmark's directory of films that celebrate Hanukkah as it premieres on December 10 - the third night of the Festival of Lights.
In a twist on the classic time loop story, Rachel (Vic Michaelis) keeps reliving the night of her parents' Hanukkah party over and over. As she tries to figure out a way to make it to tomorrow, she enlists the help of the "nice boy" her grandma's trying to set her up with, Zach (Bryan Greenberg).
Much else isn't known about the film but stills from the film released by Hallmark show a high stakes game of dreidel, fluffy sufganiyot (donuts) and a fully lit menorah. Fans are sure to want to watch it again...and again...and again.
'Eight Gifts of Hanukkah' (2021)
Who's in it: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein, Sheila Tyson
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video
"Eight Gifts of Hanukkah" was the first film from Hallmark that solely focused on Hanukkah.
It takes the audience through the eight nights of Hanukkah as a newly single optometrist, Sara (Inbar Lavi), receives a thoughtful gift from a secret admirer each night. She tries to sort through a list of potential suitors before realizing her true love may be the one she least expects.
'Double Holiday' (2019)
Who's in it: Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha
Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV+, Prime Video
The best of Hanukkah's traditions merge with the best Christmas traditions in this quirky and fun romantic comedy. A Jewish woman named Rebecca (Carly Pope) is forced into planning her company's Christmas party with her Christmas-celebrating co-worker Chris (Kristoffer Polaha), who are both competing for the same promotion.
As both try to trade holiday traditions and one up each other, an unexpected romance bubbles up amid the festivity.
'Hitched for the Holidays' (2012)
Who's in it: Joey Lawrence, Emily Hampshire, Marilu Henner
Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu, Prime Video
This is the perfect movie if you've ever dreaded going to family functions during the holidays because you're single. Rob (Joey Lawrence) is a commitment-phobe and gets criticized by his family when he breaks up with his girlfriend before Thanksgiving.
Not wanting to show up to Christmas festivities alone, he turns to an online dating service that sets him up with a Jewish woman named Julie (Emily Hampshire). The pair both agree to pose as a couple through both Hanukkah and Christmas before discovering their fake love may be real.
'Love, Lights, Hanukkah!' (2020)
Who's in it: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, Marilu Henner
Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video
Every young person has to figure out their identity as they come into adulthood. But what if you discovered you had an entirely different family and lineage than you first thought?
After the loss of her adopted mother, Christina (Mia Kirshner) finds out through a DNA test that she's actually Jewish and has a whole other family she never knew about.
Her newly discovered family pulls her into their lives and a whole new world of Jewish traditions. And through the eight nights of Hanukkah, Christina may just find a new love as well.
Plus, "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" made history as Hallmark's very first film that centered on Hanukkah.
'Hanukkah on Rye' (2022)
Who's in it: Yael Grobglas, Jeremy Jordan, Lisa Loeb
Where to watch: Prime Video, Vudu
Rivalries between football teams can be intense...but rivalries between neighborhood delis can be even worse.
In a twist on a holiday-themed rom com, "Hanukkah on Rye" follows two people who hit it off immediately after being set up on a date. But their newfound bliss turns to contention when they discover that they're also competing deli owners. They both must try to get through the busy holiday season while battling their own developing feelings for each other.
'Holiday Date' (2019)
Who's in it: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen
Where to watch: Prime Video
Getting dumped is awful no matter when it happens. But it's especially tragic when someone dumps you right before the holidays.
New York fashion designer Brooke (Brittany Bristow) decides to enlist an actor named Joel (Matt Cohen) to pose as her significant other after her real boyfriend leaves her before Christmas. After confidently proclaiming her boyfriend is "Mr. Christmas," Brooke discovers Joel is actually Jewish and doesn't know much about Christmas traditions.
It's a sweet and wacky film, if not a little awkward at times between the religious misunderstandings. But it's a great way to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah if you also honor both holidays.
READ MORE: The Nice List (Taylor's Version): 15 Christmas Gifts Your Swiftie Will Love
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.