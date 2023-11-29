The temperature is dropping, string lights are starting to dot neighborhood houses and festivity seems to be around every corner.

It's officially the holiday season!

With Thanksgiving behind us, holiday lovers are now free to belt festive songs at the top of their lungs, enjoy their fill of Starbucks holiday drinks and fill their homes with sparkly and seasonal decorations.

While Christmas often gets most of the attention during the happiest time of the year (especially Hallmark Christmas movies), millions of Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah - or the Festival of Lights - every December. This year, the festive holiday starts at sundown on December 7 and lasts until the sun goes down on December 15.

Cozying up with a movie is an extremely popular and fun way for families and loved ones to spend time together during the holiday season. Unfortunately, the movie industry is saturated with new and classic Christmas movies that take over every December.

However, the Hallmark Channel - which is infamous for its cheery holiday movies - has started to build its own roster of Hanukkah films for its Jewish fanbase.

Light the candles, grab a blanket and heat up the latkes. Here are all the best Hallmark Hanukkah movies you can watch this holiday season and where to watch each of them.