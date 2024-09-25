Halle Berry Reveals The Awkward Way Prince Once Asked Her Out

There was a point when Halle Berry was one of the hottest actors and one of the most desirable women on the planet. Any and everyone would try and shoot their shot with her at some point. One celebrity tried to play a little coy when putting his cards on the table.

Recently, Halle appears on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new film Never Let Go. There, she reminisces on some of her experiences with other celebrities in the past. One of the many people clamoring to ask her out at the time was the iconic Prince. Berry flocks to one of her concerts as a big fan of his.

Then, Prince plays a very childish, kind of awkward game during the concert. "He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, 'Do you like me? Yes or no?' I went, 'Yes!' I mean, I'm at his concert, right?" Halle recalls.

Despite the strange circumstances, Prince takes that opportunity to shoot his shot at her. "He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, 'Do you like me? Yes or no?' I went, 'Yes!' I mean, I'm at his concert, right?" Halle says.

Prince Asks Halle Berry Out in The Most Prince Way You Could Imagine

Well, did she go out with Prince? That part remains a little unclear, even when Jimmy Kimmel put her on the spot about it. Halle informs him that she never ends up sending the paper back to him. Maybe something gets arranged where they meet after the fact. Perhaps that's the nicest way she could give someone like Prince the cold shoulder. He wouldn't be the first to try his luck.

To get another proper example of how much people adored Halle Berry, consider Muhammad Ali's funny compliment. "I'll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it's Muhammad Ali," she remembers. "I said, 'Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!' And he said, 'Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.'"