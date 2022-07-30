Stay Overnight in a Floating Cabin at This Tennessee Resort

https://rumble.com/embed/v6lmox/?pub=7gve

Hales Bar Marina & Resort is the perfect place for a weekend getaway. Not only will you get to enjoy the stunning sunsets over Nickajack Lake, but you get to stay in your very own floating cabin. The picturesque resort is in Marion County, Tennessee, which is less than half an hour from downtown Chattanooga and two hours fromNashville. Once you see photos you'll agree it's definitely worth the visit.

This marina and resort in Guild, Tennessee has cabins that are actually floating on the sparkling waters of the lake. You can choose between one, two, and three-bedroom cabins, all ranging in price from $99 to $275 -- depending on the size of the cabin and time of year you plan on visiting. If sleeping on the water really isn't for you, don't worry. There are land cabins that still offer lovely views of the water and are comparable in price, as well as an RV park.

Hales Bar Marina and Resort is located where the Hales Bar Dam used to be. The dam was completed in 1913 along the Tennessee River, but ceased operations in 1967. Due to the number of deaths during construction, the abandoned dam is considered the most haunted location in the entire state of Tennessee as well as one of the most well known haunted structures in the country. Paranormal investigators frequently visit the area and have even featured the dam on numerous TV shows, including Ghost Hunters.

The good news is visitors shouldn't have to worry about seeing any ghosts since all of the cabins were constructed specifically for the resort. You can hit the water from a safe distance before making your way back to your floating cabin for the night. There is also an RV Park if you want to bring your own camper. The nightly rate for waterfront views is $45 and $35 for non-waterfront. There is a mini-golf course on-site as well as a swimming pool in case you need a break from the lake water.

This article was originally published in February of 2020.

