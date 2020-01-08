Hailey Whitters Announces New Album 'The Dream'

Rising country artist Hailey Whitters, who's penned songs for Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and more, will release her new album The Dream on February 28, 2020.

Whitters' highly-anticipated album follows a breakout year for the singer-songwriter, which included the release of "Ten Year Town," a song that describes the anguish of trying to make it in Music City. Whitters also released her EP The Days in 2019.

"This is the first record that feels 100 percent me. It's a time capsule of my time in Nashville and coming to terms with dreams and what they mean to you," Whitters said in a press release.

Whitters, who self-financed The Dream, will join Tanya Tucker on the road for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which kicks off in February. She'll also join Jordan Davis on his Trouble Town Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 10.

The 12-track album The Dream features co-writes with Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Nicolle Galyon and Brandy Clark. The record also features covers of Chris Stapleton's "The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice" and Brent Cobb's "Loose Strings."

Whitters will release her next single, "Janice at the Hotel Bar," on Jan. 24.

'The Dream' Tracklist:

1. Ten Year Town

2. The Days

3. Red Wine & Blue

4. Dream, Girl

5. Loose Strings

6. Heartland

7. Janice At The Hotel Bar

8. Happy People

9. The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

10. All The Cool Girls

11. The Faker

12. Living The Dream

