Hailey Whitters Announces New Album 'Raised,' Shares New Single 'Everything She Ain't'

Country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters has announced her third album Raised (out March 18) and shared her new single "Everything She Ain't" and its video, directed by Harper Smith.

"Everything She Ain't," a plucky ode to being yourself, was written by Whitters, Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell.

"This song sort of fell from the sky one day writing with Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell," Whitters says in a press release. "Ryan had this cool bouncy guitar part and I shot out the line 'I'm everything she is, and everything she ain't.' We started spitting out verses and finished it within an hour or so. I love the girl-next-door nature of it and it's quirky language. The music video was directed by Harper Smith and was inspired by my old high school 'Cow Pie High'... the city kids called it that because it was the school that all the country farm kids went to. I actually was the homecoming queen my senior year so Harper and I thought it would be fun to muse on that for this video. To me, this song is about being the most authentic version of yourself despite what may or may not be popular at the moment. Whether or not you have 'a Hollywood smile,' this song is about owning what you bring to the table and being confident in your skin."

The 17-track album, featuring a collaboration with American Aquarium and co-writes with Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark and more, finds Whitters reflecting on her Iowa roots. Whitters calls the album a "prequel" to her debut album The Dream.

"It's been 14 years since I've lived in Iowa, but more and more I've been going back there mentally and being pulled to the people and the places that raised me," Whitters says. "THE DREAM was about my time and experience in Nashville and RAISED is about taking the road back home to the Heartland. If THE DREAM were my wings, then RAISED is my roots. This feels like the record I was always supposed to make, but it took THE DREAM to put me on the radar of this town and this team. Now that I have it, I'm excited for my fans to connect more personally with who I am."

Whitters teamed up with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes for the album trailer.

Raised is now available for pre-order.

'Raised' Track List:

1) Ad Astra Per Alas Porci (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)

2) Raised (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Forest Glen Whitehead)

3) Everything She Ain't (Hailey Whitters, Bryan Simpson, Ryan Tyndell)

4) Big Family (Hailey Whitters, Cameron Bedell, Nicolle Galyon)

5) Middle Of America (feat. American Aquarium) (Hailey Whitters, Bobby Pinson)

6) Plain Jane (Hailey Whitters, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe)

7) College Town (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins)

8) Interlude (Hailey Whitters, Pedro Palomino)

9) Boys Back Home (Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon)

10) Everybody Oughta (Matt Roy, Craig Wiseman)

11) Pretty Boy (Hailey Whitters, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)

12) The Neon (Hailey Whitters, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna)

13) The Grassman (Hailey Whitters, Aaron Raitiere)

14) Our Grass Is Legal (Hailey Whitters)

15) Beer Tastes Better (Hailey Whitters, Lori McKenna)

16) In A Field Somewhere (Hailey Whitters, Jeff Hyde, Bryan Simpson)

17) Ad Astra Per Alas Porci (Reprise) (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)