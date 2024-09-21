Gwen Stefani Says She Has The Real Thing With Blake Shelton

So many people question the integrity of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship with each other. For what it's worth, they don't exactly look like the natural fit. Stefani has a bit more polish, much cleaner and prettier by contrast. Blake thrives as the big and brash country Oklahoman who loves to hunt and live the rural lifestyle. Seeing them together can often be jarring in that sense. But it really does seem like they have a strong affinity for one another.

Still, Gwen and Blake have their fair share of detractors. Every new performance sees people react with raised eyebrows. However, Stefani looks to shut haters up for good and silence any rumors about her and anyone else.

Gwen Stefani Tackles Her Relationships on New Song Somebody Else's

Recently, Gwen addresses her current marriage with Blake and her past relationship with her ex husband Gavin Rossdale on her new single, Somebody Else's. First, she starts with a cutting opening line about how she shouldn't have been with her ex in the first place. "I don't know what a heart like mine was doin' in a love like that," she sings. "I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true."

Then, Gwen digs even deeper by comparing her past relationship with Gavin to 'the real thing' with Blake Shelton. "Now that I've found the real thing, you don't compare. And I don't care that you're somebody else's," she croons. "It doesn't even break my heart, You're somebody else's. And I pray for them whoever they are."

If anyone was still speculating that Gwen and Gavin would ever get back together again, Somebody Else's nips that in the bud. Moreover, the relationship between her and Blake Shelton appears to be ironclad. People will just have to get over their own feelings about the relationship.