Gwen Stefani Says She Had No Clue Who Blake Shelton Was Before 'The Voice'

The music industry exists in multiple different bubbles. Country artists don't usually hang out in spaces outside of their own. The same goes for most other genres like pop and hip-hop. They call it a crossover for a reason. Consequently, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton connecting seemed like a long shot, let alone sparking a real romance. Stefani admits as much too.

Recently, Gwen spoke with The Guardian, promoting her new album Bouquet. Given her duet "Purple Irises" with Blake, it's natural to wonder if the pop veteran would ever fully pivot to country music. Evidently, Stefani has actually given it some thought. Additionally, she reveals a surprising bit of information too. "I would love to. I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him," Gwen says.

Gwen Stefani Says She Never Heard of Blake Shelton Before Meeting Him on The Voice

Gwen and Blake only met when they were working together on The Voice. At this point, their chemistry as a couple and behind the scenes is pretty apparent. However, the idea of the two of them making music together still feels pretty jarring. Regardless, Stefani adores singing with him and can't stop gushing about him creatively. "He's very humble and doesn't realize how good he is. There's something so attractive about that," Gwen says.

Stefani isn't saving this adulation for just interview press though. On the song "Somebody Else's" from Bouquet, she slams her former relationship with Gavin Rossdale and declares her marriage to Blake Shelton as the "real thing" instead. ""Now that I've found the real thing, you don't compare. And I don't care that you're somebody else's," Gwen sings. "It doesn't even break my heart, You're somebody else's. And I pray for them whoever they are."