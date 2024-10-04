Gwen Stefani Reveals The Key to Her Marriage With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani remains all too aware of the skeptics out there, not buying her marriage with Blake Shelton. They just don't look right to people. How could the lead singer of No Doubt be with the loud, boisterous God's Country crooner? Stefani herself admits in the past that it doesn't seem right on the surface. However, she's taking the public again to reveal why their relationship thrives everyday.

Recently, Gwen appears on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show for an interview. There, she gets candid about her relationship with Shelton. Moreover, she reveals the one thing that keeps her smitten over her husband. "The thing about Blake is that you'll never get through a day without laughing," Stefani explains. "You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what's going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart. It just makes you happier every single day."

Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Continues to Fall in Love With Her Husband Blake Shelton

If interviews and public statements doesn't exactly get you to believe it, Gwen also breaks down her current relationship into music too. Her duet with Blake Shelton, Purple Irises, alone suggests that the two are comfortable enough with each other to make music together. Music can prove to be quite the sensitive, vulnerable experience. Messing with that dynamic can create rifts if it isn't perfect. Their willingness to do it together says a lot, given their difference in styles.

Additionally, Gwen stresses how she has 'the real thing' with Blake Shelton on Somebody Else's. Most of its strengths come by rejecting the old times with her ex Gavin Rossdale. Stefani sings in the opening lines, "I don't know what a heart like mine was doin' in a love like that. I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you. But now I got a love so true."

It's cutting stuff from Gwen Stefani and it proves that she's strong with Blake Shelton and their family.