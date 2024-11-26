Gwen Stefani Reveals She Almost Called Off Relationship With Blake Shelton

It's hard to imagine a time now when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton weren't all over each other in public. For years, they've been battling the public's thorniness to their relationship. Admittedly, they're an odd looking couple. On the surface, many would think it wouldn't work given the glaring contrasts in lifestyle. Even Gwen is finally admitting the uncertainty at the beginning of their relationship.

Recently, Stefani spoke with PEOPLE Magazine for an interview. There, she candidly expresses the messiness in both of their lives at the time. Moreover, it almost ruins their relationship before it could get off the ground floor. "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point," Gwen says. "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

Gwen Stefani Nearly Calls Off Relationship With Blake Shelton in Early Days

Eventually, Blake puts the moves back on Stefani through writing songs together. In 2016, they release their duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." It's their mutual love of music that unite them in the end. "I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment," Gwen emphasizes.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," Gwen continues. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

Nowadays, things appear to be perfect between the pair. After her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, she wasn't sure she would find that dream relationship again. Stefani credits Blake for helping her rediscover that fire. "Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream. God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle," Gwen says.